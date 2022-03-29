Romania’s dependency on Russian energy below EU-average but not insignificant

With a share of imports from Russia at 15.5% for natural gas, 37% for crude oil and nearly 12% for coal, Romania is less dependent on Russian energy sources, according to Eurostat data.

Except for the oil, where Lukoil brings the raw material for its refinery in the country, the ratios are less than half of the average calculated by Eurostat for either the entire European Union or the euro area.

However, Romania remains significantly dependent on Russian crude oil, while the imports of natural gas are critical during the cold winter period.

Furthermore, the disruption in the natural gas supplies to Europe would indirectly hit the country in a multitude of ways, starting with persistent high energy prices and going to subdued economic activity.

(Photo: Torsakarin | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com