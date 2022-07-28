Romania to open more consulates in Europe

Romania’s general consulates in London and Paris are scheduled to open in August, foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu said at the Government’s meeting on July 27.

By the end of the year, a general consulate is to open in Nantes, a consulate office in Belfast, and a general consulate in Salzburg, the minister said.

The openings are part of the consular reform started in 2020, he explained.

“We focused on resizing Romania’s network of consulates, and steps were taken to establish new consulates in Chişinău, Madrid, Rome, London, Paris, Salzburg, Belfast, Nantes, Valencia and Izmail. This year, the general consulates in Chişinău, Madrid, and Rome opened. The consulate in Melbourne opened last year, and in the coming period, in August, the general consulates in London and Paris will be operational,” Aurescu said, quoted by Agerpres.

The authorities also set up mobile consulates to deal with issues like the granting of work visas. A mobile consulate mission in Bangladesh, in Dhaka, has already granted 5,400 work visas, the minister explained. A similar mission is being arranged in Nepal “because Bangladesh, Nepal, India are the most important foreign labor sources,” the minister said.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

