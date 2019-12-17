Romania’s constructors maintain robust growth pace in October 2019

The volume of construction work in Romania rose by 24.4% in October compared to the same month in 2018, compared to an average year-to-date growth rate of 27.7%, the statistics office INS informed.

The figures point to a slight slowdown in October, after record growth rates in the first three quarters of the year.

The growth in the volume of construction work in Romania accelerated to 35.4% year-on-year in the third quarter of the year (Q3) from 30.8% y/y in Q2, and 11.7% y/y in Q1.

In October, the construction of non-residential buildings (offices, retail, but also logistics and industrial projects that particularly gained momentum recently) surged by 51.6% year-on-year compared to 38.3% year-on-year in January - September.

The residential buildings sector remains strong (+20.5% year-on-year in October) while the civil engineering marks significant slowdown (+12.8% year-on-year) amid political uncertainty.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]