Romania’s constructors maintain robust growth pace in October 2019

The volume of construction work in Romania rose by 24.4% in October compared to the same month in 2018, compared to an average year-to-date growth rate of 27.7%, the statistics office INS informed.
The figures point to a slight slowdown in October, after record growth rates in the first three quarters of the year.
The growth in the volume of construction work in Romania accelerated to 35.4% year-on-year in the third quarter of the year (Q3) from 30.8% y/y in Q2, and 11.7% y/y in Q1.
In October, the construction of non-residential buildings (offices, retail, but also logistics and industrial projects that particularly gained momentum recently) surged by 51.6% year-on-year compared to 38.3% year-on-year in January - September.
The residential buildings sector remains strong (+20.5% year-on-year in October) while the civil engineering marks significant slowdown (+12.8% year-on-year) amid political uncertainty.
(Photo: Pixabay)
Swiss group Sika, one of the major players in the global market of chemical building materials, will take over AdePlast,...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!