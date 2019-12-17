Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 08:35
Business
Romania’s constructors maintain robust growth pace in October 2019
17 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of construction work in Romania rose by 24.4% in October compared to the same month in 2018, compared to an average year-to-date growth rate of 27.7%, the statistics office INS informed.

The figures point to a slight slowdown in October, after record growth rates in the first three quarters of the year.

The growth in the volume of construction work in Romania accelerated to 35.4% year-on-year in the third quarter of the year (Q3) from 30.8% y/y in Q2, and 11.7% y/y in Q1.

In October, the construction of non-residential buildings (offices, retail, but also logistics and industrial projects that particularly gained momentum recently) surged by 51.6% year-on-year compared to 38.3% year-on-year in January - September.

The residential buildings sector remains strong (+20.5% year-on-year in October) while the civil engineering marks significant slowdown (+12.8% year-on-year) amid political uncertainty.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 08:35
Business
Romania’s constructors maintain robust growth pace in October 2019
17 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of construction work in Romania rose by 24.4% in October compared to the same month in 2018, compared to an average year-to-date growth rate of 27.7%, the statistics office INS informed.

The figures point to a slight slowdown in October, after record growth rates in the first three quarters of the year.

The growth in the volume of construction work in Romania accelerated to 35.4% year-on-year in the third quarter of the year (Q3) from 30.8% y/y in Q2, and 11.7% y/y in Q1.

In October, the construction of non-residential buildings (offices, retail, but also logistics and industrial projects that particularly gained momentum recently) surged by 51.6% year-on-year compared to 38.3% year-on-year in January - September.

The residential buildings sector remains strong (+20.5% year-on-year in October) while the civil engineering marks significant slowdown (+12.8% year-on-year) amid political uncertainty.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 December 2019
Politics
Romanian president says the justice system must find the truth about the 1989 Revolution
16 December 2019
Social
Former Bucharest District 4 mayor sentenced to 8 and a half years in jail in the Colectiv club fire case
15 December 2019
Politics
Conflict in Save Romania Union continues, leader says party needs to learn discipline
14 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize 2020
13 December 2019
Social
Romanian arrested in Germany for alleged USD 722 mln Bitcoin Ponzi scheme in US
13 December 2019
Travel
New York Times travel article looks into Romania’s mineral water tradition
13 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s Metropolitan Hospital, the biggest in Romania, will cost close to EUR 1 billion
13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40