Business

Romania’s PM Ciolacu announces higher wages and pensions

28 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The minimum statutory gross wage in Romania will increase by 10% under a bill to be endorsed by the Government on September 28, while the pensions will increase as well from January 2024 by an average of 15%, according to Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

The 15% average rise in pensions regards the overall pension envelope (RON 100bn or EUR 20bn – some 6% of GDP currently), while lower pensions may increase by up to 40%, the higher pensions may increase by only 5%, Ciolacu explained, G4media.ro reported.

The pensions will rise following broader reform of the system, and not as a result of a yearly indexation as it used to be in the past.

The 15% increase in the public pensions envelope compares to an expected 10% rise of the nominal GDP, but this will still keep the overall pension envelope to GDP ratio well below the 9.4%-of-GDP benchmark inked in the Resilience Facility national implementation PNRR. 

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania’s PM Ciolacu announces higher wages and pensions

28 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The minimum statutory gross wage in Romania will increase by 10% under a bill to be endorsed by the Government on September 28, while the pensions will increase as well from January 2024 by an average of 15%, according to Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

The 15% average rise in pensions regards the overall pension envelope (RON 100bn or EUR 20bn – some 6% of GDP currently), while lower pensions may increase by up to 40%, the higher pensions may increase by only 5%, Ciolacu explained, G4media.ro reported.

The pensions will rise following broader reform of the system, and not as a result of a yearly indexation as it used to be in the past.

The 15% increase in the public pensions envelope compares to an expected 10% rise of the nominal GDP, but this will still keep the overall pension envelope to GDP ratio well below the 9.4%-of-GDP benchmark inked in the Resilience Facility national implementation PNRR. 

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria