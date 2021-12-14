Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 08:04
Business

Car production in Romania picks up in November

14 December 2021
The number of cars produced in Romania has more than doubled in November compared to October, according to the industry association ACAROM.

The Romanian car factories returned in November close to the activity prevailing before the pandemic and semiconductor crises, even if still lagging below the level of 2019.

Both Romanian producers, Dacia and Ford, delivered 46,773 units in November compared to 18,277 units in October.

Ford even managed to surpass its output of November 2020, as it recovered fast from the subdued activity in October.

In November, Dacia produced 25,880 units, down by almost 10% compared to last year and an increase of almost 90% compared to the previous month.

Ford produced 20,893 units, up almost 7% from last year and over 350% from October. In the first 11 months of the year, Romania produced 379,952 cars, 6.1% less compared to the same period in 2020.

The decline is smaller for Dacia, which produced 233,984 cars, 2.6 % less than last year. At Ford, the 11-month production shrank by 11.2% due to repeated shutdowns, to 145,968 units.

(Photo: Supergenijalac | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Normal
 

1

