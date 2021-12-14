Car production in Romania picks up in November

The number of cars produced in Romania has more than doubled in November compared to October, according to the industry association ACAROM.

The Romanian car factories returned in November close to the activity prevailing before the pandemic and semiconductor crises, even if still lagging below the level of 2019.

Both Romanian producers, Dacia and Ford, delivered 46,773 units in November compared to 18,277 units in October.

Ford even managed to surpass its output of November 2020, as it recovered fast from the subdued activity in October.

In November, Dacia produced 25,880 units, down by almost 10% compared to last year and an increase of almost 90% compared to the previous month.

Ford produced 20,893 units, up almost 7% from last year and over 350% from October. In the first 11 months of the year, Romania produced 379,952 cars, 6.1% less compared to the same period in 2020.

The decline is smaller for Dacia, which produced 233,984 cars, 2.6 % less than last year. At Ford, the 11-month production shrank by 11.2% due to repeated shutdowns, to 145,968 units.

(Photo: Supergenijalac | Dreamstime.com)

