Romania’s car production down 10% y/y in January

The Dacia car plant in Mioveni and the Ford factory in Craiova produced 38,431 cars together in January, 10.7% fewer than the 43,043 units produced in the same month of 2020, according to a report of the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

Out of these, Dacia produced 19,809 units and Ford - 18,622. The 10.7% decrease in car production in January is in line with the contraction seen in 2020.

According to ACAROM, last year, the two carmakers assembled 438,107 vehicles in Mioveni and Craiova, down 10.7% compared to 2019, when they produced 490,412 units in Romania. Dacia Duster was the model with the higher production in Romania last year: 183,286 units.

The Ford plant assembled 179,008 Puma and EcoSport vehicles in 2020. ACAROM data also shows that 36,416 units of Dacia Sandero were produced last year, 30,834 units of Dacia Logan, and 8,563 units of Logan MCV.

Unfortunately, after the lower results in January 2021, a further setback is expected in February.

Even though the pandemic did not stop the plants in Romania, the semiconductor crisis forced Dacia Automobile officials to suspend production for five days in February, and other temporary plant shutdowns may occur.

(Photo: media.ford.com)

