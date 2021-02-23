Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Romania's car production down 10% y/y in January

23 February 2021
The Dacia car plant in Mioveni and the Ford factory in Craiova produced 38,431 cars together in January, 10.7% fewer than the 43,043 units produced in the same month of 2020, according to a report of the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

Out of these, Dacia produced 19,809 units and Ford - 18,622. The 10.7% decrease in car production in January is in line with the contraction seen in 2020.

According to ACAROM, last year, the two carmakers assembled 438,107 vehicles in Mioveni and Craiova, down 10.7% compared to 2019, when they produced 490,412 units in Romania. Dacia Duster was the model with the higher production in Romania last year: 183,286 units.

The Ford plant assembled 179,008 Puma and EcoSport vehicles in 2020. ACAROM data also shows that 36,416 units of Dacia Sandero were produced last year, 30,834 units of Dacia Logan, and 8,563 units of Logan MCV.

Unfortunately, after the lower results in January 2021, a further setback is expected in February.

Even though the pandemic did not stop the plants in Romania, the semiconductor crisis forced Dacia Automobile officials to suspend production for five days in February, and other temporary plant shutdowns may occur.

