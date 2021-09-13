Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Business

Romania's car production up 16% YoY in Jan-Aug on low base effects

13 September 2021
Romania’s car production increased by 16% in the first eight months of the year, compared to the same period of 2020, to 286,000 units, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association, quoted by Economica.net.

More than 172 thousand were produced by Dacia and 113 thousand by Ford.

Three of the models produced in Romania ranked last month among the top 10 best-selling cars in Europe Dacia Sandero (first), Duster (8th), and Ford Puma (9th).

In July-August, the car output in Romania contracted by 9.4% YoY to 49,375 units.

