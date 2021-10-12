Romania’s car output hindered by lack of semiconductors

Romania’s car production halved to 29,077 units in September, compared to the same month last year (57,846 units) and even compared to September 2019 (37,153 units) before the two major companies launched new models.

Despite many carmakers hoping that the semiconductors shortage will subside this autumn, production data show that the problem tends to become even more pressing.

The two Romanian car plants have faced microchip shortages throughout the whole year, and they reached their best output (45,005 units) in June.

Out of the total production in September, 21,921 units were manufactured by the Dacia plant in Mioveni and 7,156 units were produced by the Ford plant in Craiova, according to the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM), quoted by Economica.net.

Romania’s car production in the first nine months of the year reached the volume of 315,115 units, according to ACAROM. By brands, Dacia produced 194,497 units while Ford contributed 120,618 units.

(Photo: media.ford.com)

