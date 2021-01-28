Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 07:44
Business

Stock of bank loans in Romania up 5.5% in 2020

28 January 2021
The stock of bank loans in Romania rose by 5.5% (3.4% in real terms) to RON 282.4 bln (EUR 58.0 bln, or some 29% of GDP) at the end of 2020.  

Besides the steady, robust advance in mortgage lending, the positive effects of the loan repayment moratorium on the stock of loans and the Government-backed IMM Invest scheme for corporate lending have also contributed to the performance.

Corporate lending still lags behind the retail (household, mainly mortgage) lending - but the gap is closing.

Thus, the stock of retail loans (local currency loans only) rose by 9.1% year-on-year in December, compared to a 7.5% advance for corporate loans.

However, as of June - before the IMM Invest scheme - the stock of corporate loans was down 1.2% year-on-year compared to the 11.1% advance in retail loans.

The low interest rate environment is likely to support lending in the coming quarters, but the sudden deterioration in the banks' loan portfolio once the moratorium expires will make an impact as well.

The Government has endorsed on January 27 the regulations for bank debtors willing to rely on the repayment moratorium facility in the first part of this year (within the maximum nine-month period allowed by the European banking authorities). 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

