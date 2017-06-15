23 °C
Rheinmetall and Moreni plant to produce armored vehicles in Romania

by Romania Insider
Romanian state-owned auto-mechanical plant Moreni (UAM) and German military vehicle producer Rheinmetall signed yesterday the document for establishing a new company called Romanian Military Vehicle System, which will produce 8X8 armored vehicles in Romania.

Romanian Military Vehicle Systems will manufacture, sell and maintain the armored 8×8 (TBT 8×8) vehicle, which will be produced in joint venture with the plant Moreni, reports local Economica.net.

The future TBT 8×8 vehicle is an armored transporter of superior mobility, which will be made available to the Romanian Army and other interested customers.

The UAM-Rheinmetall agreement to manufacture TBT 8×8 involves the transfer of know-how and the development of technology.

