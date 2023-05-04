Agriculture

Reuters: Rebound in Romania's grain output may limit room for Ukrainian shipments in Constanta

04 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British news outlet Reuters highlights that an increase in Romania’s grain output this year may mean less room for Ukrainian shipments looking to go through Constanta, the Romanian port that became a major hub for Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Ukraine is one of the world's leading grain and oilseed exporters, but its shipments have been blockaded by Russian warships since the start of the invasion in February 2022, and negotiations have been difficult and slow. To reach markets, Ukrainian grain has had to find alternative shipping routers through its neighboring states. One of the preferred routes has been through Romania.

Romania's Constanta Port handled 24.01 million tons of grain exports overall last year. Freight traffic is up 10% in Q1 of 2023 as well.

“Even after a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey at the end of July gave Ukraine access to three of its Black Sea ports, Romania's Constanta remains its biggest alternative shipping route,” the Reuters article says.

It also cites representatives of Constanta port operator Comvex, who say that bigger Romanian crops may mean less room for Ukraine’s, since local operators will not bring prejudice to their traditional clients.

Romania, one of the EU's biggest grain producers, is expected to see crop yields improve from last year. To handle more shipments, port representatives and shipment operators say they need investments in a unified IT system that could handle congestion.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bastiangh | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Reuters: Rebound in Romania's grain output may limit room for Ukrainian shipments in Constanta

04 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British news outlet Reuters highlights that an increase in Romania’s grain output this year may mean less room for Ukrainian shipments looking to go through Constanta, the Romanian port that became a major hub for Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Ukraine is one of the world's leading grain and oilseed exporters, but its shipments have been blockaded by Russian warships since the start of the invasion in February 2022, and negotiations have been difficult and slow. To reach markets, Ukrainian grain has had to find alternative shipping routers through its neighboring states. One of the preferred routes has been through Romania.

Romania's Constanta Port handled 24.01 million tons of grain exports overall last year. Freight traffic is up 10% in Q1 of 2023 as well.

“Even after a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey at the end of July gave Ukraine access to three of its Black Sea ports, Romania's Constanta remains its biggest alternative shipping route,” the Reuters article says.

It also cites representatives of Constanta port operator Comvex, who say that bigger Romanian crops may mean less room for Ukraine’s, since local operators will not bring prejudice to their traditional clients.

Romania, one of the EU's biggest grain producers, is expected to see crop yields improve from last year. To handle more shipments, port representatives and shipment operators say they need investments in a unified IT system that could handle congestion.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bastiangh | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency