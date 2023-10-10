Education

Reuniting Hearts and Minds: From the start line of the academic year to the ongoing educational mission, our teachers returned with unwavering dedication

10 October 2023
It's been more than a month since students returned to their classrooms, eagerly embracing the start of a new beginning filled with boundless curiosity. September unfurled not merely as a mark on the calendar, but rather as a chapter of enlightenment and adaptation. Laughter and joy have started echoing through the corridors, as old friends joyfully reunited, while new bonds began to take shape.

At the British School of Bucharest (BSB), this sense of growth and adaptation extends outside the role of students alone. Here, teachers go beyond the role of instructors; they are the architects of inspiration and the sculptors of knowledge. Their tireless dedication fosters an environment where excellence thrives and also ensures that students are motivated and eager to learn.

Within the walls of BSB, a rich tapestry of expertise unfolds. Among the most esteemed educational establishments in Bucharest, the faculty consists of native English speakers deeply embedded in the British Curriculum. Many boast illustrious academic backgrounds from esteemed institutions like Oxford and Cambridge. Their fusion of expertise and passion cultivates an environment where academic growth and intellectual curiosity flourish.

Nestled within an environment that nurtures inclusivity and characterised by its unique surroundings, the British School of Bucharest resonates with a sense of distinctiveness that profoundly impacts our community. It fosters an inclusive setting steeped in positivity, care, and warmth. With over 700 students representing around 65 nationalities, it stands as a microcosm of global unity and collaboration. 

BSB is often described by its members as 'unique,' 'welcoming, 'personalised,' 'approachable,' and 'beautiful,' encapsulating the very essence of their experiences. This nurturing environment equips young learners with the skills and knowledge to excel, enabling them to secure places at prestigious international universities and pursue their academic dreams beyond the institution's walls.

