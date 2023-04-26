Belgian investor expands PET preforms factory in Romania

Belgian plastic and preform bottle manufacturer Resilux plans to expand its factory in northern Bucharest by about 30% under a EUR 3 mln investment, which also involves the installation of a recycled PET (rPET) pellets production line, according to sources consulted by Profit.ro.

Resilux owns a plot of about 3.7 hectares in the northern part of Bucharest, where it already operates a PET preforms production facility with a surface of about 10,000 square meters. The new hall will increase the total area of the factory to more than 13,000 square meters.

The raw material for the rPET pellets will be brought from the same group's units in Hungary.

The Romanian factory Resilux Packaging South East Europe, with 55 employees, reported a turnover of EUR 22.5 mln in 2021, a historical peak, and a net loss of about EUR 630,000.

Belgian producer Resilux was bought last year by Pascal Vanhalst's family investment fund Quva in a deal that valued the company at EUR 471 mln.

(Photo source: Roman Zaiets | Dreamstime.com)