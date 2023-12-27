Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany are the European countries to which most plane tickets were booked by Romanians for New Year’s Eve, according to online travel agency Vola.ro.

"Romanians are preparing for a last trip in 2023, as well as for a New Year's Eve abroad, with European countries again being at the top of their preferences," the company announced in the press release, cited by News.ro.

Vola.ro also analyzed flights at the end of the year from Romania. Regarding the European countries to which the most plane tickets for New Year's Eve have been booked, these are Italy, the most frequently found destination in the top favorites of Romanian tourists, with 22% of bookings, the United Kingdom, with 14% of bookings, and Germany, with 9% of bookings. Each of the countries mentioned above hosts large communities of Romanians.

When it comes to European cities preferred by Romanians, the top of the ranking includes London, Paris, Milan, Vienna, and Rome, cities known as city-break destinations. Also on the list are Brussels, Dublin, Munich, Venice, and Athens.

Otopeni Airport will continue to be busy in the next period: 83% of the flights booked on Vola.ro for New Year's Eve will be operated here. Otopeni is followed by airports in Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Sibiu, Bacău, Craiova, Suceava, and Oradea. The cheapest plane ticket for New Year's Eve cost EUR 36, on the Bucharest - Vienna route.

The average fare paid by a passenger for a plane ticket during the New Year's period is EUR 198 to European destinations. Over 95% of the reservations made on the platform for New Year's Eve were for Europe, with the remaining percentages almost equally distributed between destinations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Most Romanians made their New Year's plans in advance and also booked their end-of-year flights well ahead of time - more than half booked their tickets 30-90 days before the flight date. The average stay for the New Year’s vacation is 4.5 days.

(Photo source Anyaberkut | Dreamstime.com)