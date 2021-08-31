Renault prepares to unveil new seven-seater Dacia model

French group Renault will unveil a new family model under its lower cost Dacia brand in September, Reuters reported.

The new seven-seater model, called Jogger, will replace three other Dacia models that will no longer be produced.

The discontinued models are the Dacia Logan MCV, Dacia Dokker and Dacia Lodgy.

The new launch is part of Renault CEO Luca De Meo’s strategy to cut costs by reducing the number of models produced and focusing on profitable vehicles.

Dacia’s new Sandero model, launched at the end of last year, climbed to the first spot in the ranking of top selling cars in Europe in July, overtaking Volkswagen Golf.

Dacia has also started taking in orders for the facelift version of its best-selling SUV Duster. A new SUV model called Bigster is under development under the Dacia brand. Renault has also presented a new visual identity for the Romanian brand earlier this year.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

