Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 10:53
Social

Antibody cocktail used in Donald Trump’s Covid-19 treatment to be tested in Romania

08 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ monoclonal antibody treatment will be tested in Romania, Mediafax reported.

U.S. president Donald Trump received the experimental antibody drug as part of his treatment for Covid-19.

The Matei Balș Institute in Bucharest filed an approval request for the clinical trials on the drug in mid-August. They received the approval from the National Drug Agency this week. 

The approval request covered three clinical trials, for several categories of patients.

 “These were treated as a priority and are currently authorized, after undergoing the compulsory evaluation procedure and proving that all current legal requirements are met for patient treatment. We mention that this is an investigational drug. Until receiving the approval for selling the product, according to current legislation, the drug needs to undergo the clinical investigation phase – the clinical studies; it is administered to human subjects to prove its efficacy and safety. The evaluation procedure of the clinical studies is compulsory to ensure the protection of the subjects of a clinical trial,” the National Drug Agency told Mediafax.

Regeneron’s REGN-COV2 is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (REGN10933 and REGN10987) and was designed specifically to block infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, its manufacturer explains. In a press release at the end of September, the company said the first data from an ongoing trial showed REGN-COV2 reduced the viral load and the time to alleviate symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with Covid-19.

(Photo: Akvaphoto2012/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 10:53
Social

Antibody cocktail used in Donald Trump’s Covid-19 treatment to be tested in Romania

08 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ monoclonal antibody treatment will be tested in Romania, Mediafax reported.

U.S. president Donald Trump received the experimental antibody drug as part of his treatment for Covid-19.

The Matei Balș Institute in Bucharest filed an approval request for the clinical trials on the drug in mid-August. They received the approval from the National Drug Agency this week. 

The approval request covered three clinical trials, for several categories of patients.

 “These were treated as a priority and are currently authorized, after undergoing the compulsory evaluation procedure and proving that all current legal requirements are met for patient treatment. We mention that this is an investigational drug. Until receiving the approval for selling the product, according to current legislation, the drug needs to undergo the clinical investigation phase – the clinical studies; it is administered to human subjects to prove its efficacy and safety. The evaluation procedure of the clinical studies is compulsory to ensure the protection of the subjects of a clinical trial,” the National Drug Agency told Mediafax.

Regeneron’s REGN-COV2 is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (REGN10933 and REGN10987) and was designed specifically to block infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, its manufacturer explains. In a press release at the end of September, the company said the first data from an ongoing trial showed REGN-COV2 reduced the viral load and the time to alleviate symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with Covid-19.

(Photo: Akvaphoto2012/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

13 October 2020
Business
Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year
12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania
09 October 2020
Culture
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of an art installation dedicated to Romanian doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant