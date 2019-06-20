Sites in historical thermal spa resort in Romania to undergo EU-funded refurbishment

Several sites in Băile Herculane, a mineral spring resort in western Romania’s Caraș-Severin county, will be refurbished with EU funds. The City Hall is to start rehabilitation works on the Vicol Park, 1 Mai Square, Hercules Square, the three bridges at Pecinişca, and Greta Hotel, Adevarul reported.

The works will be funded through the Regional Operational Program 2014 – 2020. The project has a total value of EUR 3.25 million, with EUR 65,000 coming from the local budget. The works are to be concluded in 15 months.

At the same time, preservation works will start on the building of the Neptun Baths, one of the historical sites in the resort. Locus Association has gathered some EUR 40,000 from donations for this. Still, the association needs to raise another EUR 60,000 as the entire preservation project is estimated at EUR 100,000.

“We are currently preparing the construction site to secure the Neptun Baths and we expect to start in a few weeks,” Oana Chirilă of Herculane Project told Adevarul.

The mineral springs in Băile Herculane have been used for their healing properties since Roman times. During the 18th century, the baths were rebuilt and modernized, roads were added and most of the historical buildings in the resort were erected, in the style of the Austrian Baroque. The Neptune Baths were built towards the end of the 19th century, under the guidance of the architect of the Vienna imperial court.

