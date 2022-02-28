Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 09:53
Some 25,000 refugees from Ukraine hosted by Romania so far

28 February 2022
Some 25,000 Ukrainian citizens are on the territory of Romania, and 102 of them have chosen to request the protection of the Romanian state, applying for asylum, Government spokesman Dan Cărbunaru said on Sunday, February 27, Digi24 reported. This is less than half of the over 50,000 refugees who entered the country.

Most of those who stayed in Romania relied on private rather than public support as the Romanian state - despite claims that it is ready to accommodate 500,000 refugees - provides rather modest conditions. On the upside, the NGOs, private companies or volunteers compensated for the lack of Government organisation and managed to provide decent conditions to those arriving from Ukraine.

As the structure of the refugees is shifting toward less affluent people, not likely to move toward their families in western Europe, the need for public support in the refugee camos will predictably rise.

"According to the data we have, until midnight [February 26.27], 47,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered our country, of which 22,785 have already left. So far, since the outbreak of the conflict generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine. There are 25,000 Ukrainian citizens now in Romania. Of these, 102 have chosen to seek the protection of the Romanian state, applying for asylum," Cărbunaru said at Victoria Palace.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Irina Marica
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 12:12
25 February 2022
Solidarity with Ukraine: NGOs, companies and individuals unite to offer help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania
