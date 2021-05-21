EUR 45 mln worth of heroin seized in Romania's Constanta port

Video

Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced on Thursday, May 20, the largest seizure of heroin in Romania - almost a ton and a half - with an estimated street value in excess of EUR 45 mln.

The drugs were discovered in the Port of Constanta, came from Iran and were hidden in two containers with construction materials, with the final destination Western Europe, Hotnews.ro reported.

It is the second-largest seizure of heroin in the European Union in recent years.

"Romania remains a transit country for such quantities of drugs, and given the cross-border component of the phenomenon, international cooperation with judicial and police authorities in European countries and other countries around the world is important," said deputy chief prosecutor of DIICOT, Oana Patu.

(Photo source: screenshot from Romanian Police video)