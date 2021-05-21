Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 09:23
Social
Video

EUR 45 mln worth of heroin seized in Romania's Constanta port

21 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced on Thursday, May 20, the largest seizure of heroin in Romania - almost a ton and a half - with an estimated street value in excess of EUR 45 mln.

The drugs were discovered in the Port of Constanta, came from Iran and were hidden in two containers with construction materials, with the final destination Western Europe, Hotnews.ro reported.

It is the second-largest seizure of heroin in the European Union in recent years.

"Romania remains a transit country for such quantities of drugs, and given the cross-border component of the phenomenon, international cooperation with judicial and police authorities in European countries and other countries around the world is important," said deputy chief prosecutor of DIICOT, Oana Patu.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Romanian Police video)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 09:23
Social
Video

EUR 45 mln worth of heroin seized in Romania's Constanta port

21 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced on Thursday, May 20, the largest seizure of heroin in Romania - almost a ton and a half - with an estimated street value in excess of EUR 45 mln.

The drugs were discovered in the Port of Constanta, came from Iran and were hidden in two containers with construction materials, with the final destination Western Europe, Hotnews.ro reported.

It is the second-largest seizure of heroin in the European Union in recent years.

"Romania remains a transit country for such quantities of drugs, and given the cross-border component of the phenomenon, international cooperation with judicial and police authorities in European countries and other countries around the world is important," said deputy chief prosecutor of DIICOT, Oana Patu.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Romanian Police video)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked