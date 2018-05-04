Ministry: Real digitization needed in Romania as people lack basic digital competencies

Romania needs to implement a real digitization, as only 26% of Romania have basic digital competencies, according to the Communications Ministry.

In Romania, some 78% of children aged 7 to 18 browse the Internet, and 90% of them use at least one social network, said Manuela Catrina, state secretary with the Communications Ministry.

Romania fares worse than the rest of the EU for basic digital competencies: 50% of EU citizens have these competencies covered.

A recent study by Valoria shows 47% of companies in Romania are significantly influenced by digitization. However, in six out of ten companies, top managers lack sufficient expertise to evaluate and develop digital business models.

