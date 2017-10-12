Romanian telecom operator RCS&RDS threatens to sue telecom regulator

Romanian telecom operator RCS&RDS has threatened to sue telecom regulator ANCOM if it doesn’t reconsider its decision to freeze the mobile and fixed termination rates at the level from 2014.

The company will also address the parliamentary committee controlling ANCOM’s activity, as well as the European Commission.

ANCOM’s decision not to reduce the termination rates for mobile networks was not based on rigorous arguments, on concrete figures in the market and didn’t take into account the interests of end-users, according to RCS&RDS. The operator believes that a fair level of termination rates would be somewhere half the level proposed by ANCOM. This would allow operators to include more benefits in their offers to consumers, such as more data traffic.

ANCOM has recently decided to freeze the mobile and fixed termination rates at the level from 2014. The decision is supported by the largest telecom operators on the local market, Orange, Vodafone and Telekom.

Romania’s Competition Council has also said that ANCOM needed to revise the tariffs, which haven’t been updated in years. Termination rates are essential in determining the final prices with which operators sell communications services.

