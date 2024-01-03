People

Ramona Livinti takes over as CFO of NN Asigurari de Viata

03 January 2024

Ramona Livinti has been appointed CFO of insurer NN Asigurari de Viata.

She succeeds Gerke Witteveen, who became CEO of NN Pensii SAFPAP S.A.

Livinti has over 16 years of experience in the financial industry, both in core business as well as in audit and consulting. Throughout her career, she held financial controlling roles in insurance and banking and joined NN Asigurari de Viata in 2020 as Controlling Director.

Livinti graduated from the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, specializing in Finance, Insurance, Banks and Stock Exchange, has a master’s degree in Actuarial Science from the same university and is certified by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

“Moving forward, I will continue to drive change and transformation within the organization, supporting NN’s overall direction towards becoming the digital insurer of the future. Key priorities will be to manage risks and drive performance to ensure we have the ability and capacity to provide the best service and experience to our customers, secure business health and deliver our strategic objectives,” she said.

(Photo: NN Asigurari de Viata)

simona@romania-insider.com

