Raiffeisen Romania appoints new head of investment banking division

Raiffeisen Bank appointed George Mucibabici Jr. as head of the Investment Banking department. Dana Mirela Ionescu, who has conducted this activity since 2005, will remain in the team and will divide the time between investment banking and the development of other projects, according to a press release.

George Mucibabici Jr. joins Raiffeisen Bank from Romania's National Bank (BNR), where he has worked as an expert in the International Relations Division, and, before joining this position, he was employed for six years at Seale & Associates, an investment banking and strategic consulting firm in Washington, DC, United States.

He is the son of George Toma Mucibabici, an experienced banker with a career in Gelsor, Banca Comerciala Ion Tiriac, and Romania's National Bank, currently Chairman of Deloitte Romania.

(Photo source: the company)