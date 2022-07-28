RO health minister has four jobs and earns twice the president’s wage

The Romanian minister of health, Alexandru Rafila, had four sources of income from four jobs last year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

He received a salary as an MP, he received another salary as a minister, and he earned money from two prestigious medical institutions.

Namely, he received RON 110,000 (EUR 1,800 per month) from the Matei Balş National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and RON 103,600 (EUR 1,700 per month) from the Carol Davila University of Medicine.

Overall, he earned over EUR 6,000 per month from the four incomes generated by jobs in the budgetary sector. This is more than double the salary of the president of Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com