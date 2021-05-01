Romanian doctor working in France decorated for work during Covid-19 pandemic

Romanian doctor Radu Lupescu, who works at the Rhéna clinic in Strasbourg, is among the healthcare professionals who received France's Merit Order for the work carried out during the Covid-19 pandemic, Agerpres reported.

Lupescu specializes in anesthesiology and intensive care, and has amassed 23 years of service.

Some 63% of those who received on December 31 the Merit Order or the Legion of Honor National Order by presidential decree were acknowledged for their involvement in the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the announcement in the country's Official Journal.

(Photo: Peter Kováč | Dreamstime.com)

