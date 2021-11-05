Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 10:23
Business

Five-star hotel Radisson Blu Bucharest invests EUR 24 mln in redesign and expansion

11 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the largest hotel groups in the world, announces a grand relaunch of the Radisson Blu Bucharest hotel, following a major capital investment worth EUR 24 million. This is the first big investment carried out by the hotel’s new owners, the investment funds Revetas Capital and Cerberus Capital Management, which bought the hotel in 2017 for EUR 169 mln.

The investment includes transforming the hotel’s lobby and garden and increasing the number of rooms to over 600.

Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest is ready to unveil in June 2021 a new lobby bar and an indoor garden with pool and dining area. The new concept was created around the following directions: increasing the available seats inside and outside and rearranging the indoor and outdoor bars in a modern style, the company said in a press release.

The investment project will continue with the expansion of the Radisson Blu complex by adding 200 new rooms with a new concept and modern look. The new rooms are housed in completely renovated buildings and include new, state-of-the-art equipment that ensures the comfort and safety of future guests. After the expansion, the Radisson Blu Bucharest will have a total of 623 rooms and suites, becoming one of the largest 5-star hotels in Central and Eastern Europe.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 10:23
Business

Five-star hotel Radisson Blu Bucharest invests EUR 24 mln in redesign and expansion

11 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the largest hotel groups in the world, announces a grand relaunch of the Radisson Blu Bucharest hotel, following a major capital investment worth EUR 24 million. This is the first big investment carried out by the hotel’s new owners, the investment funds Revetas Capital and Cerberus Capital Management, which bought the hotel in 2017 for EUR 169 mln.

The investment includes transforming the hotel’s lobby and garden and increasing the number of rooms to over 600.

Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest is ready to unveil in June 2021 a new lobby bar and an indoor garden with pool and dining area. The new concept was created around the following directions: increasing the available seats inside and outside and rearranging the indoor and outdoor bars in a modern style, the company said in a press release.

The investment project will continue with the expansion of the Radisson Blu complex by adding 200 new rooms with a new concept and modern look. The new rooms are housed in completely renovated buildings and include new, state-of-the-art equipment that ensures the comfort and safety of future guests. After the expansion, the Radisson Blu Bucharest will have a total of 623 rooms and suites, becoming one of the largest 5-star hotels in Central and Eastern Europe.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more