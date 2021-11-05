Five-star hotel Radisson Blu Bucharest invests EUR 24 mln in redesign and expansion

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the largest hotel groups in the world, announces a grand relaunch of the Radisson Blu Bucharest hotel, following a major capital investment worth EUR 24 million. This is the first big investment carried out by the hotel’s new owners, the investment funds Revetas Capital and Cerberus Capital Management, which bought the hotel in 2017 for EUR 169 mln.

The investment includes transforming the hotel’s lobby and garden and increasing the number of rooms to over 600.

Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest is ready to unveil in June 2021 a new lobby bar and an indoor garden with pool and dining area. The new concept was created around the following directions: increasing the available seats inside and outside and rearranging the indoor and outdoor bars in a modern style, the company said in a press release.

The investment project will continue with the expansion of the Radisson Blu complex by adding 200 new rooms with a new concept and modern look. The new rooms are housed in completely renovated buildings and include new, state-of-the-art equipment that ensures the comfort and safety of future guests. After the expansion, the Radisson Blu Bucharest will have a total of 623 rooms and suites, becoming one of the largest 5-star hotels in Central and Eastern Europe.

(Photo source: the company)