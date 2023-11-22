Q4 Generates sales of nearly EUR 500,000 for Floria.ro. Peak corporate orders in late November

News from Companies

Floria.ro, a leading online retail and floristry player in Romania, estimates sales of nearly EUR 500,000 in the last quarter of the year, a 15% increase compared to the same period in 2022. On the corporate segment, the peak of sales is reached at the end of November, while on the individual segment, most orders are placed during the major holidays of the quarter - St. Michael & Gabriel, St. Andrew, St. Nicholas, as well as in the week before Christmas.

In the last quarter of the year, the representatives of the online florist anticipate sales of nearly EUR 500,000, a growth of at least 15% compared to the last quarter of the previous year. The estimated drivers of this growth include the expansion of the bouquet and flower arrangement offerings and the collection of products and gifts specific to the period, dedicated to the corporate sector.

"After the vacation period and summer holidays, the last quarter of the year brings a revitalization of sales and increased interest from our customers. We observe a significant increase in order volume from early October, but especially towards the end of the quarter, coinciding with name days and winter holidays. We have expanded and diversified our offerings, both in the business segment and for individual customers; we expect a peak in orders in early December. We have also expanded the range of gifts that can be added alongside the flower bouquet, including scented candles, cakes, chocolate, macarons, wine, books, etc.," says Marina Popescu, CEO of Floria.ro.

Most of Floria's business customers opt for winter holiday-themed floral arrangements, which include natural elements such as wood and pine cones, cinnamon sticks, and dried fruits, with an emphasis on citrus. Among the novelties in the holiday collection are bouquets with stabilized flowers and cotton. In terms of colour, Floria's designers propose traditional winter tons of white and green, with accents of red provided by roses, holly, or apples.

Delivery of bouquets, personalized floral decorations, and flowers for home

This season, Floria has diversified its portfolio of flower bouquets packaged in boxes. It has been a well-received service, launched against the backdrop of an increased recurrence in orders from customers who want flowers for their homes or offices.

Products in this selection offer customers multiple benefits, from more advantageous prices to availability, regardless of location. The bouquets are delivered by a courier company within 24-48 hours of placing the order, in sturdy packaging designed to secure the flower bouquet and prevent damage during transportation. The flowers arrive fresh at their destination, accompanied by a water reserve.

For the corporate sector, Floria typically works with pre-orders and personalized offers, combining flowers with traditional gifts such as wine, sweet bread, chocolates, macarons, or other delicacies. The average value of a Christmas gift in the corporate segment is around 250-300 lei/person.

"We take into account the preferences of our customers and focus on elegance through simplicity, minimalism, and natural elements. We also have a made-to-order product, a Christmas decoration for home or office, personalized down to the smallest details by a floral designer. It's a product for which we have already received requests since early November," specifies Marina Popescu.

Average shopping basket: 310 lei

Throughout the year, the most significant holidays in terms of orders are March 1-8, February 14, and year-end. The average order placed in the first 10 months of this year has increased by 13% compared to the same period last year and is around the value of 310 lei.

Most orders nationwide were delivered in Bucharest, Constanta, Cluj, Timisoara, Iasi, and Brasov, with floral arrangements containing roses alongside exotic elements or less common flowers being customer favorites.

Flowers ordered on Floria.ro can be delivered anywhere in the country and abroad within 2-4 hours of order confirmation. The Floria.ro platform ensures national and international delivery services from Monday to Sunday, with elegant and discreet delivery, as well as a complimentary gift card.

Floria.ro is a business born out of passion for flowers and love for beauty in 2010. With excellent evolution in the market, Floria.ro is the online store that offers customers unique floral creations with a design in line with trends in the international fashion world but adapted to the requirements of the Romanian market. In 13 years, it has become the preferred supplier for hundreds of thousands of Romanians, providing a fast delivery service within 2-4 hours of order confirmation nationwide.

Floria.ro has received the title of Online Florist of the Year six times at the e-Commerce Awards Gala and twice the titles of the Best Online Florist and the Best Online Store in Romania. Since its inception but especially in recent years, Floria.ro has consistently brought technological innovation closer to customers who want to send spectacular bouquets to all corners of the world.

Since May 2015, Floria has been the Official Supplier to the Romanian Royal House for bouquets and arrangements, and in May 2019, it was the official florist of the papal visit to Romania.

