Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/31/2022 - 08:21
Business

PwC: 59% of Romanian managers expect country's economy to fare better this year

31 January 2022
More than half of the Romanian company managers (59%) expect that the national economy will perform better this year than last year, according to Dinu Bumbăcea, Country Managing Partner PwC Romania, commenting on the Global Economic Watch 2022 report.

The business leaders' expectations are very important because they can impact future investment decisions, expansion, recruitment or salary increases, he reasoned.

"59% of the general managers of Romanian companies believe that in 2022 the national economy will have a better evolution than last year. The perception of business leaders towards the evolution of the economy is very important because investments, expansion, recruitment or salary increases depend on it," Dinu Bumbăcea said, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Globally, the economy will advance by 4.5% in 2022 if the impact of the Omicron variant is limited and the measures implemented will ensure adequate protection against serious illness, the PwC Global Economic Watch 2022 report noted.

The baseline scenario of the report assumes that this year will be less unpredictable than last year. However, given that the new Covid-19 variant continues to cause a great deal of uncertainty, the report also considers a more pessimistic scenario in which, amid an overburdening of health systems, economic activity would slow down significantly and even contract in the northern hemisphere in the first quarter.

Under these conditions, the estimate is that global GDP would fall by about 0.5 percentage points compared to the initial scenario.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

