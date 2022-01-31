PwC: 59% of Romanian managers expect country's economy to fare better this year

More than half of the Romanian company managers (59%) expect that the national economy will perform better this year than last year, according to Dinu Bumbăcea, Country Managing Partner PwC Romania, commenting on the Global Economic Watch 2022 report.

The business leaders' expectations are very important because they can impact future investment decisions, expansion, recruitment or salary increases, he reasoned.

Globally, the economy will advance by 4.5% in 2022 if the impact of the Omicron variant is limited and the measures implemented will ensure adequate protection against serious illness, the PwC Global Economic Watch 2022 report noted.

The baseline scenario of the report assumes that this year will be less unpredictable than last year. However, given that the new Covid-19 variant continues to cause a great deal of uncertainty, the report also considers a more pessimistic scenario in which, amid an overburdening of health systems, economic activity would slow down significantly and even contract in the northern hemisphere in the first quarter.

Under these conditions, the estimate is that global GDP would fall by about 0.5 percentage points compared to the initial scenario.

