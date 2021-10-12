PwC survey: Private companies in RO to hike wages by over 8% in 2021 and 2022

Private companies in Romania estimate an average increase of 8.1% in basic salaries in 2022, after an average increase of 8.9% this year, according to the PayWell 2021 study conducted by PwC Romania.

The salary increase reported for this year is almost twice as high as that expected by respondents, of 4.68%, in the edition of the PayWell study conducted in 2020, in a period of economic uncertainty.

By department, employees from the strategy, legal and IT departments had the biggest salary increases this year, 20%.

By sector, the highest average salary increase in 2021, 13.7%, was registered by the industry, followed by the pharmaceutical sector (10.5%), retail (8.2%) and the banking sector (8.0%).

The most popular benefits are, again this year, the meal vouchers, followed by free coffee and refreshments, extra days off, bonuses granted on various occasions and medical subscriptions.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

