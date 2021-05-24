BVB-listed Purcari partners Moldovan organic grape producer

Purcari Wineries (WINE), one of the biggest wine producers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has concluded a partnership with Moldovan company Les Terres Noires, a small producer of organic grapes.

The agreement enables the group to source grapes for organic, biodynamic and natural winemaking. Les Terres Noires owns about 25 hectares of vineyard cultivated according to organic technologies in Moldova’s “Stefan Voda” wine region.

“At Purcari we focus on the development of wine culture, innovation and new winemaking trends. The idea of a Purcari organic wine has been developing for a long time. Consumer and retail demand for such wines is meaningful and growing,” the company said in a note to investors.

Purcari also appointed Gheorghe Arpentin, a top oenology specialist in Moldova and owner of Les Terres Noires, as its director of R&D and Innovation. Arpentin is the president of the Health and Safety Commission of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV).

“The partnership with Purcari is a big step forward to capitalizing on the potential of the organic segment. We want to create unique wines, to experiment, but also to contribute to sustainable development in viticulture. I am honored to join such a strong and ambitious team and I am confident that we will achieve extraordinary results together,” commented Gheorghe Arpentin.

Purcari Wineries is listed on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and its shares are part of the BET index. The WINE shares are up 26.4% year-to-date, as of Monday, May 24.

(Photo source: the company)