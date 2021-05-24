Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 09:35
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

BVB-listed Purcari partners Moldovan organic grape producer

24 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Purcari Wineries (WINE), one of the biggest wine producers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has concluded a partnership with Moldovan company Les Terres Noires, a small producer of organic grapes.

The agreement enables the group to source grapes for organic, biodynamic and natural winemaking. Les Terres Noires owns about 25 hectares of vineyard cultivated according to organic technologies in Moldova’s “Stefan Voda” wine region.

“At Purcari we focus on the development of wine culture, innovation and new winemaking trends. The idea of a Purcari organic wine has been developing for a long time. Consumer and retail demand for such wines is meaningful and growing,” the company said in a note to investors.

Purcari also appointed Gheorghe Arpentin, a top oenology specialist in Moldova and owner of Les Terres Noires, as its director of R&D and Innovation. Arpentin is the president of the Health and Safety Commission of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV).

“The partnership with Purcari is a big step forward to capitalizing on the potential of the organic segment. We want to create unique wines, to experiment, but also to contribute to sustainable development in viticulture. I am honored to join such a strong and ambitious team and I am confident that we will achieve extraordinary results together,” commented Gheorghe Arpentin.

Purcari Wineries is listed on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and its shares are part of the BET index. The WINE shares are up 26.4% year-to-date, as of Monday, May 24.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 09:35
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

BVB-listed Purcari partners Moldovan organic grape producer

24 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Purcari Wineries (WINE), one of the biggest wine producers in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has concluded a partnership with Moldovan company Les Terres Noires, a small producer of organic grapes.

The agreement enables the group to source grapes for organic, biodynamic and natural winemaking. Les Terres Noires owns about 25 hectares of vineyard cultivated according to organic technologies in Moldova’s “Stefan Voda” wine region.

“At Purcari we focus on the development of wine culture, innovation and new winemaking trends. The idea of a Purcari organic wine has been developing for a long time. Consumer and retail demand for such wines is meaningful and growing,” the company said in a note to investors.

Purcari also appointed Gheorghe Arpentin, a top oenology specialist in Moldova and owner of Les Terres Noires, as its director of R&D and Innovation. Arpentin is the president of the Health and Safety Commission of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV).

“The partnership with Purcari is a big step forward to capitalizing on the potential of the organic segment. We want to create unique wines, to experiment, but also to contribute to sustainable development in viticulture. I am honored to join such a strong and ambitious team and I am confident that we will achieve extraordinary results together,” commented Gheorghe Arpentin.

Purcari Wineries is listed on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and its shares are part of the BET index. The WINE shares are up 26.4% year-to-date, as of Monday, May 24.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars