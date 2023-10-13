Pullman Bucharest's extravagant event celebrates 15 years of ALL Loyalty, culinary excellence, and artistic splendor

Partner Content

The TASTE OF PULLMAN event at Pullman Bucharest World Trade Center marked the initiation of a series of Elite ALL - Accor Live Limitless members events to be hosted, bringing together hotel guests and members from the local Bucharest community. The Grand Lobby underwent a transformation to extend a festive and refined atmosphere with flowers, color, and the overwhelming emotion of a special day—a new beginning for both hotel guests and community members.

Distinguished guests indulged in the premiere of the new Barbizon steak house restaurant menu, presented in a cocktail style, now even more inspired by Romanian local meat, cold cuts, and specialties. A higher-level sommelier class introduced Romanian wine pairing options for each of the new food selections. The celebration included commemorating the 15th anniversary of Barbizon restaurant, named after an artistic French village near Paris. The venue's name naturally combines "bar" and "bizon," closely associated with "beef" in English. It symbolizes the unique blend of local culture, culinary art, and fine meat that has been crafted for customers over the past 15 years.

Mr. Xavier Berthe, a loyal guest and ALL Limitless member from Paris, attended the special event and shared his experience of being Limitless and what captivated him at Pullman Bucharest during his first visit earlier this year. Frank BÉCHEMILH, Experience for ALL Director Europe & North Africa, shared Accor's vision for the lifestyle loyalty program, impacting every part of the member journey and life.

The passion for art of the Pullman brand came to life through the presentation of aquarelle paintings by the young local artist Iuliana Silvi. In this 4th edition of the Artist Playground, real landscapes were explored, depicting Silvi’s own inner landscape. Her paintings captured the light, colors, and mood of cities and villages in different seasons, infused with the emotion these places left on the young artist’s memory. One painting featured a train, possibly the Pullman train from 163 years ago in the USA, the birthplace of the brand.

The event also featured the premiere of regular piano play in the Grand Lobby. The talented virtuoso Antonio performed worldwide masterpieces with emotion and artistry, offering a deep experience for all guests.

The Quiz injected the spirit of adrenaline and competition as Elite guests compared their knowledge on ALL, the Pullman brand, and the hotel's history. The lucky winner's experience palette will soon include a weekend at Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel.

ALL itself turned 15 years old this year. To mark the occasion, a delicious home-made cake created by the unique pastry team of the hotel concluded the event's final moments.

