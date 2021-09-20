Poll: Romania’s Social Democratic Party strengthens leading position

Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) keeps enjoying robust electoral support (36%) under the latest poll carried by the CURS agency for the party, G4media.ro reported.

Its score edged up marginally from 35% under the latest poll, released by Avantgarde at the end of August, and the Social Democrats remain the most popular party, albeit not popular enough to guarantee it would be able to form the government alone after would-be snap elections. PSD has repeatedly argued for early elections as a solution to the political crisis.

But the CURS poll shows that not much has changed since last December’s elections. The Liberal Party (PNL) would get 19% of the votes ( down from 21% at end-Aug), radical AUR would be the third biggest party with 14% of the votes (down from 15% at end-Aug), and reformist USR-PLUS would follow with 11% (down from 14% at end-Aug).

Notably, the poll (carried out for PSD) supports the narrative circulated by the Liberals: namely that reformist USR-PLUS is losing support due to their “alliance” with radical USR (which is now a legitimate party, compared to a marginal extremist movement as mainstream parties used to describe it so far).

