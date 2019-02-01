Romania’s Social Democrats regain top position in electoral poll

Romania’s senior ruling party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), heavily criticised for his steps against the rule of law, returns as the most preferred party in the January poll conducted by social research institute IMAS — after it lost the leading position in December along a long-term loss of credibility since it won the parliamentary elections in December 2016.

PSD gained one percentage point (pp) to 17.4% of the votes expressed by the questioned sample of 1,011 potential voters, while the share of undecided voters dropped by more than 3pp invalidating the opinion according to which higher turnout is against PSD. PSD’s close ally, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) strengthened even more its position, by nearly 3pp to 9.2%, according to local Adevarul.

The main opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL) lost nearly 2pp to 15.2%.

When it comes to the presidential candidates, incumbent President Klaus Iohannis has hardly any rival: he would get 34.4% of the votes, more than twice the candidate placed on the second seat, Calin Popescu Tariceanu (ALDE). Former PMs Victor Ponta and Dacian Ciolos would also get double-digit scores, which is not the case for PSD leader Liviu Dragnea.

