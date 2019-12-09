Romania Insider
Business
RO ruling party blocks process to amend controversial ordinance 114
12 September 2019
The deputies of the ruling party in Romania, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), blocked the discussions in the Chamber of Deputies on the amendments to the emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018, Profit.ro reported.

The expert committee for budget and finance refused to discuss the amendments previously passed by the industry expert committee.

The PSD deputies blocked the discussions, but it is not clear whether this is a permanent decision.

Without the opinion of the budget-finance committee, the amendments will not be submitted for a final vote of the deputies.

The amendments passed by the industry committee generated optimism among investors, since they removed the regulated natural gas price for residential users and cut the turnover tax for energy companies from 2% to 0.2% (as it has been for the previous years). 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Normal
