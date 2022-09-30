Medical group Provita to open clinic in Suceava

Medical group Provita, which currently has a network of five clinics and a test lab in Bucharest, is set to expand outside of the capital by opening a clinic in Suceava, in northeastern Romania.

The clinic, to open under a EUR 2.5 million investment, will include a pain management center and a breast center, both equipped with latest generation imaging equipment, the company said.

“In the pain management center in Bucharest we have patients coming from all over the country, which shows how high the need is in the market for such services. The clinic in Suceava is a first step towards developing an integrated concept we want to scale nationally. We have invested in the latest imaging equipment and have established a team of dedicated medical professionals,” dr. Ovidiu Nicolae Palea, the founder of Provita, said.

In the coming period, Provita is to rebrand as Nord. The rebranding process will take several months, and the first location outside of Bucharest will be open under the new brand.

Provita opened its first medical imaging center in 2011, at the National Institute for Infectious Diseases. In 2012, it took over an ambulatory medical services clinic, and in 2016 it opened Provita Hospital, specializing in minimally invasive surgeries. Provita Medical Center, part of the group, specializes in pain management and minimally invasive surgery of the spine.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com