Prosumers in Romania may be restricted if their volatile output creates problems

The installed capacity of the Romanian prosumers' installations is approaching the threshold of 8% of the installed power at the national level, a threshold at which the state can intervene to limit it if the power network distribution is experiencing problems.

Any restrictive measures to limit prosumers can only be taken after a study is done, the president of the Industry and Services Commission in the Chamber of Deputies, Sandor Bende, explained, Economica.net reported.

According to the latest data, the capacity of prosumers' installations has exceeded the threshold of 1,000 MW.

The number of prosumers connected to the electrical distribution network has reached 78,000.

