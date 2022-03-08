Romanian steel processor Proinvest pours EUR 10-12 mn in industrial park this year

Proinvest Group, a Romanian company specializing in steel processing, will invest EUR 10-12 million this year as part of a EUR 100 mln long-term development plan, which began in 2021.

"Specifically, we will invest this year in the development of an industrial park in Iasi (in northeastern Romania), where we will open a new production facility of the group," says the group's owner Vasile Sandu, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The first investments involve the construction of a storage systems factory and a logistics centre for the new logistics division of the Proinvest Group ACAGO Logistics, launched in 2021.

The Romanian investor says it continues its investment plan despite expectations for rising utility prices, inflation above expectations and severe disruptions in supply chains.

(Photo: Sandra Dragojlovic | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com