Romanian Competition Council starts probe into the car paint market

Romania’s Competition Council has started an investigation into the local car paint market for a possible breach of the competition law.

The institution suspects that two competitors, Policolor and BASF, have concluded an exclusive distribution contract and have refused to supply products to a customer.

Competition Council made searches at the two companies’ local headquarters. They took documents, which are now being analyzed. The unannounced inspections are authorized by the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

German group BASF, the biggest chemical producer in the world, owns the BASF and BASF Coatings Services companies in Romania. Policolor is one of the biggest paint producers in Romania. The company is controlled by private equity fund RC2.

