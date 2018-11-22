Combined prison sentences of 11 years for attackers of old man in central Romania

The two young men who brutally beat an old man at the beginning of the year in Braşov, a city in central Romania, received combined prison sentences of 11 years, Mediafax reported. The ruling, made by the Braşov Court, is not final.

One of them received a sentence of six years, one month, and ten days in prison, while the other a sentence of five years in prison. They also need to pay RON 10,584 (EUR 2,271) to the Braşov County Hospital, to cover the medical expenses in the case, and EUR 5,000 moral damages to the victim.

In March of this year, the two were filmed brutally beating a 66 year old man in an underpass in Braşov. The case impressed many across the country, who donated money, clothes and even food for the man, who now lives in a center in Tinca, in Bihor county.

At the time of the attack, the man had no ID papers, and was working in Brasov, living in poor conditions at the outskirts of the city.

