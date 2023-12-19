Real Estate

Another major Romanian developer puts on ice its residential projects

19 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer Prime Kapital is putting residential projects not in development on hold after other developers announced similar decisions recently, Economica.net reported.

More expensive building materials, which eat into profit margins, are only one of the causes.

Subdued demand, suppressed by the high-interest rates and concerns about further economic development, is another one.

In recent years, Prime Kapital has bought the lands of several former factories in large cities in Romania and was planning to invest up to EUR 1bn to develop 11,000 apartments.

Recently, Antoanela Comsa, the president of the developer Gan Via, told Ziarul Financiar that her company is putting the project in Constanța on hold due to declining sales and low demand.

(Photo: Francesco Scatena/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Real Estate

Another major Romanian developer puts on ice its residential projects

19 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer Prime Kapital is putting residential projects not in development on hold after other developers announced similar decisions recently, Economica.net reported.

More expensive building materials, which eat into profit margins, are only one of the causes.

Subdued demand, suppressed by the high-interest rates and concerns about further economic development, is another one.

In recent years, Prime Kapital has bought the lands of several former factories in large cities in Romania and was planning to invest up to EUR 1bn to develop 11,000 apartments.

Recently, Antoanela Comsa, the president of the developer Gan Via, told Ziarul Financiar that her company is putting the project in Constanța on hold due to declining sales and low demand.

(Photo: Francesco Scatena/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm