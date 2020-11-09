Press Release: Vastint Romania has signed a new lease with NTT Ltd.

Press Release

Business Garden Bucharest becomes the new home of NTT Ltd.’s new Global Shared Services Center (GSSC) in Bucharest. The company has leased over 2,300 sqm as part of its growth strategy, with potential to further extend the space in the future.

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company that achieves business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. Their global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, they employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions.

Antoniu Panait, Managing Director Vastint Romania: We are proud that NTT Ltd chose to become partener, seeing Business Garden Bucharest’s great potential, standard free 3m height, windows that open and 100% fresh air supply, added to the highly appreciated outdoor recreational area are just some of the highlights of this project. We are sure that this partnership will be a successful one and the new GSSC’s employees will consider Business Garden Bucharest a great work environment. Thanks to our partners from Knight Frank, this transaction took place succesfully, and we are proud to announce that after the signing of this contract Business Garden Bucharest has reached an occupancy rate of almost 80%.

It was an honour for us to advise on this transaction and to prove that offices are here to stay. Obviously, the pandemic has slowed down the office activity in the past few months, due to the sanitary restrictions, however this transaction is yet again proof that office spaces play a crucial role in forming and developing organizational cultures, added Oliver Derksen, Associate Director, Knight Frank Romania.

Knight Frank Romania provided great local support and knowledge in identifying the location for our new Global Shared Services Centre (GSSC), and we have found in Vastint a long term partner. Bucharest is ideally located from an operations perspective. With the Business Garden Bucharest project, we have a location that is easily accessible in a vibrant part of the city, and that provides the modern working environment employees are looking for today while having a spacious indoor garden with areas specially designed for recreational activities” said Scott Carolan, Senior Vice President, Business Operations and Optimisation, Europe at NTT Ltd. “With our new GSSC we are equipped to take the next step forward in our transformational journey in delivering a seamless experience to our clients and employees. To achieve this, we plan to grow our presence in Bucharest and are expecting to hire over 100 new employees in the coming months.

Located in the Central-Western Bucharest business district, at the junction of Calea Plevnei and Basarab overpass, also adjacent to the well-established Carrefour Orhideea Shopping Gallery, the complex includes three class A office buildings with a total leasable area of almost 43,000 sqm, with public and commercial services available on the ground floor. The buildings are surrounded by an interior garden that represents 30% of the total area, pedestrian walkways with benches and Wi-Fi facilities for recreational activities. Business Garden Bucharest has a spacious parking, that also includes bike parking, lockers and showers for the cyclists.

About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. Working with organizations around the world, we achieve business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. Our global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

