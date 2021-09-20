Thinkdigital and Mediapark launch strategic partnership for Romania (press release)

Press Release

Thinkdigital, the digital media company owned by entrpreneurs Dragoș Stanca and Cristina Cucuiu in association with the international group TDG, together with the global web and mobile solutions Mediapark, part of the Entra Holdings group, made public the announcement of their strategic partnership for the Romanian market.

Mediapark is a global group, founded more than 10 years ago, with offices across 11 countries, with over 170 employees. The web&app developer counts with major clients like Redbull, Vodafone, Spark, Princeton University, Scoot 911 and many more.

The company covers a broad range of services, being a one-stop-shop for modern web development, Android and iOS mobile apps, UI / UX design, testing and support and a dozen more technologies.

Through this partnership, Thinkdigital and Mediapark clients will leverage a perfect synergy covering the most demanding project briefs, as the media and communication team of Thinkdigital will add to their portfolio of services, some of the most advanced web and app (iOS and Android) development and design, UX design and several other capabilities.

Furthermore, once launched, the projects will have the utmost efficient online propagation, thanks to Thinkdigital’s expertise in the field.

The company has been consolidating their footprint on the Romanian market, both through the premium media network division - encompassing international websites, apps and publishers that they represent and promote, as well as through the digital communication arm – which offers their partners complex concepts and advanced performance digital marketing services.

„This new partnership will help us offer our partners – both media agecies and clients – a wide array of web and mobile development services, as well as UX/UI at global standards”, stated Dragoș Stanca, co-founder and managing partner of Thinkdigital.

„We’re thrilled to unfold full steam our presence in Romania with a solid marketing and sales partner, validated by a 15 years’ reputation on the local market and by an extensive experience of collaborations with international heavy weights. Mediapark is targeting an accelerated evolution in Romania, both via new business and through partnerships with smaller IT and web-app development companies. This being said we are open to future merger and acquisition talks”, added Tudor Mardari, partner – associate of Mediapark, in charge with the company’s expansion in Romania.

Mediapark is part of Entra Holdings, a Lithuanian group launched in 2010, with a team of 500 employees in Finland, Estonia, Letonia, Lithuania, Belarus, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Slovakia, Romania and Serbia. The group is holding stock of other companies, like Timebase (Saas), Civitta (business advisory), Fargo (accounting), Eurotela (financing advisory).

TDG has over 200 employees, in several European, Middle Eastern and Northern African countries, in Thinkdigital and other companies: Project Agora (programmatic advertising), Tailwind (adtech & martech) and Forestview (performance marketing).