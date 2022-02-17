The Economist Impact Events presents the Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable Conference in Bucharest on March 29, 2022 (press release)

Partner Content

High tech entrepreneur and former Obama CTO Harper Reed and former Irish Prime Minister John Bruton to guest speak at the event

International speakers, Government officials, top management and key business representatives to attend

Main event partner: Vodafone Romania

The Economist Impact Events and its exclusive representative, Hazlis & Rivas, in partnership with Oxygen, announces the ROMANIAN BUSINESS & INVESTMENT ROUNDTABLE Conference, titled “Is there ground for sustainable optimism?”, to take place on March 29th, 2022, in Bucharest. American technology entrepreneur and former Obama CTO Harper Reed and John Bruton, former Irish Prime Minister who helped transform the country’s economy into the ‘Celtic Tiger’ and into one of the fastest-growing countries in the world, are among keynote speakers at the Roundtable.

The event will highlight Romania's prospects in the post-pandemic European and global landscapes and will bring together corporate leaders and decision-makers from Romania and other EEA members. The conference will bring together keynote speakers, Government officials, top management, and key business representatives from Romania & the region.

The Economist conference kicks off the year with two critical topics: Romania’s prospects in 2022 as perceived by the publication’s journalists and how Europe might support a sustained economic recovery. Additionally, the debate will review Romania’s attractiveness to international investors and assess the energy sector’s prospects as the demand for energy security collides with obligations to minimize carbon emissions. Furthermore, the Economist Conference will put emphasis on the influence of technology in the post-pandemic age. The debate will focus on cyber risks and technological advancements that are reshaping the global economy.

Vodafone is the primary event partner for The Economist Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable. Other sponsors of The Economist Romania Conference 2022 include ENEL, Banca Transilvania, Betano and Intesa Sanpaolo Bank.

The Economist Impact Events provide businesses, governments, and foundations the opportunity to accelerate change and growth. The Economist conferences integrate research, data findings, and pertinent stories in a recognized media channel, combining the competence for which The Economist Group is renowned. Hazlis & Rivas is the exclusive representative of The Economist Impact Events in Romania, in partnership with integrated communications agency Oxygen.

For event sponsorship packages, please contact Andreea Filip, New Business Director, Oxygen at andreea.filip@oxygencomms.ro.

For media information, please contact: Sorin Barariu, Account Manager, +40 723 219 271, sorin.barariu@oxygencomms.ro