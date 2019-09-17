Press Release

Press Release: Surviving Payday Loans - Tips in Using Your Loan Responsibly

Did you ever experience being short in cash? Whatever the cause, here you are now with a financial crisis. It’s manageable if your paycheck arrives in the next few days, but what if it doesn’t?

Some people don’t consider this possibility since the average wage in Romania reached 5127 RON in June. However, there might be situations that you can’t predict. What do you do then when it comes? You have to look for alternative ways.

You can try loaning money from your friends or family members. If not, you can also use your credit card. When these ways aren’t available, maybe you’d consider getting a payday loan. If you’re not familiar with it, a payday loan is a loan that will help you survive financially until your next paycheck.

If you’ve already applied for the loan, you need to focus and remind yourself of why you needed it in the first place. If you want to know about how to manage your payday loan responsibly, read on to learn on tips in wise spending.

Get a loan for necessary things

Payday loans get a bad reputation, but the problem isn’t the loan itself. No matter what type of loan you get, an irresponsible loaner will always fail to make the necessary payments. Being a responsible person means that you manage your finances wisely.

It has to be urgent, such as when a home appliance breaks down, and you need to buy a new one, or you have a medical emergency. If you have determined that your need is urgent, you can then apply for a loan from sites like Creditninja.com. Once you confirm your approved application, use your money for your purpose.

Keep track of your due date

You have to know when you’ll have to pay back your loan. Exceeding the given date can result in a penalty, and the fees will add up to your debt. Avoid late fees and pay on time. Most loans require payment at least after two weeks, so include the repayment to your paycheck budget.

Keep the information on your phone or your calendar. You can even set various alarms on your phone. Ensure that you pay your loan in time to avoid the stress of having the loaner contacting you about your unpaid debt.

Loan for unexpected situations

Food is a necessity for all people, and Romanians spend a large portion of their income on food and non-alcoholic beverages. Even if your income covers your daily needs, what if an unexpected situation happens? How will you cope financially?

You can get a loan, but make sure that you only borrow enough to cover for your immediate concern. If you don’t need much, then don’t acquire a large amount of cash. Make sure to include this loan in your budget for the next paycheck, so you won’t forget to pay on time.

Familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions

Did you read everything before getting the loan? Since you’re dealing with money, it’s wise to read up and know what kind of deal you’re getting. Know about things such as the site’s privacy notice, services offered, registering for an account, record retention, disclosures, third-party relationships, marketing programs, and consent.

Borrow money that you can afford to pay back

Assess if you can squeeze in loan repayment in your budget. Don’t borrow an amount that you know you can’t pay back in time. Control your expenses, so you won’t always have to loan cash. Manage your finances wisely so you can pay off your loans. Balance your income and expenses so you can pay off your loans.

Takeaway

There will always be a time when you’ll run a bit short in cash due to unexpected situations or medical emergencies. Borrowing money is understandable, given that you use the money responsibly.

If you borrow money, make sure that it’s solely for an emergency. Read the terms and conditions before giving consent. Once approved, know your due date. Be a responsible borrower to avoid unnecessary stress in your life.