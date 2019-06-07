Press Release

Press Release: Nominations for Romania Insider Awards 2019 are open online until July 31, 2019

Romania-Insider.com, the most read English publication dedicated to Romania, launched the second edition of the Romania Insider Awards.

Created to encourage #PositiveRomania by supporting performance, creativity, social and economic impact as well as ethics in business, the Romania Insider Awards will additionally celebrate 30 years of democracy and free market in Romania.

Nominations can be submitted online until July 31, 2019. Application is free of charge.

This is one of the most rigorous selection processes in Romania, with an ethical and transparent two-step selection procedure, offering a fair opportunity for the best companies and projects to win.

Similarly to the previous edition, in 2019 a Board of Advisors composed of representatives of the main international Chambers of Commerce and top professionals will review and select 3 finalists from the proposals received for each award category through the electronic registration system. Then, a Jury of top managers will decide the winners from three finalists proposed by the Board of Advisors for each category. In order to ensure selection impartiality, nominations will be anonymized in both rounds.

The members of the Board of Advisers and the Jury are business people with a wide professional trajectory and managing the most diverse businesses.

The awards are open to all persons, companies, and NGOs interested to apply.

Nominations for most awards shall be made online, and the organizers will qualify proposals based on the specified criteria and the provision of all required information.

The following prizes will be awarded in 2019:

BEST INNOVATION AWARD powered by Janssen Romania

BEST START-UP AWARD powered by Banca Transilvania

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR AWARD powered by UP Romania

MOST SCALABLE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PROJECT AWARD powered by UiPath

MOST INSPIRING RURAL DEVELOPMENT AWARD powered by Credit Agricole Bank

MOST ENCOURAGING SUSTAINABLE REAL ESTATE AWARD powered by CRH Romania

BEST CULTURAL ENTERPRISE AWARD

MOST EFFECTIVE PROMOTION FOR ROMANIA ABROAD AWARD

In addition, two special awards will be awarded celebrating 30 years of democracy and free market in Romania:

TOP INVESTMENT WITH GREATEST IMPACT IN ROMANIA IN THE LAST 30 YEARS powered by Catinvest Eastern Europe

TOP ROMANIAN BRAND WITH MOST SUCCESSFUL INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION IN LAST 30 YEARS

Confirmed partners of the Romania Insider Awards in 2019: CRH, Banca Transilvania, Janssen Romania, UpRomania, UiPath, Credit Agricole Bank, CatInvest Eastern Europe, Bitcoin Romania, Hotel Cismigiu, Nespresso, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, Grecu & Partners, DSBU, Lacerta Winery, Sweeteria, among others.

Companies interested in supporting #PositiveRomania can find the available options here.

The Romania Insider Awards were awarded for the first time on October 16, 2018, after a six-month rigorous selection. More than 30 sponsors and partners joined the project in 2018. The list of winners of the previous edition can be accessed here.

______________________

For more information about Romania Insider Awards, as well as for sponsorship and partnership opportunities, please email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Contact for the press: Irina Chirileasa, Media & Marketing Executive, [email protected]