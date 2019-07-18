Press Release

Press release: Cineplexx Romania continues its expansion on the local entertainment market and acquires the multiplex cinema within Iris Titan Shopping Center

Cineplexx Romania, the local subsidiary of Cineplexx International, one of the leading cinema operators in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), continues its expansion on the local market by acquiring the multiplex cinema within Iris Titan Shopping Center, in Bucharest. The multiplex, previously owned by NEPI and operated by Cine Globe, has seven cinema halls and a total capacity of 950 seats.

Following the acquisition, the cinema will be renamed Cineplexx Titan and will welcome its customers with a special offer starting mid-August, followed by a series of promotions for audiences of all ages.

Movie lovers in Titan and its surrounding areas can look forward to movie productions such as: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (16.08), It Chapter 2 (6.09), Rambo: Last Blood (20.09) and Joker (4.10), but also with highly expected blockbusters such as Frozen II (22.11), Jumanji: The Next Level (13.12) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (20.12).

In the following two years, Cineplexx Romania is planning to further expand its presence with several movie theaters in Bucharest and other major cities in the country, having already announced three new locations in Satu Mare, Sibiu and Targu Mures until the beginning of next year. The operator entered the Romanian market earlier this year after acquiring Grand Cinema & More in Baneasa Shopping City, in which further investments will also be made.

Cineplexx is one of the leading movie theater operators in CEE, with over five decades of cinema expertise. The company currently owns 49 Multiplex Cinemas and 6 traditional cinemas in 12 countries: Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia, Greece, Italy, and Romania.

The international expansion started in 2009, with a multiplex in Bolzano, South Tyrol, Italy, while further acquisitions in South Eastern Europe took place in the following years.

The latest acquisition came in June 2019, when Cineplexx International entered the Romanian market by acquiring the 2,700 seats cinema in Baneasa Shopping City and thus laid the ground for its local expansion.

