Press Release: The University of Cambridge and The University of Pennsylvania are among the top universities chosen for further study by students from the British School of Bucharest

Students from the British School of Bucharest (BSB) have the chance to study at the best universities in the world! Recent leavers have gained entrance to the University of Cambridge and the University of Pennsylvania alongside many other excellent universities.

BUCHAREST, 17th of October 2019: The list of current destinations for our students includes the exceptionally prestigious Universities of Cambridge, Warwick, Lancaster, Bath, UCL, Imperial College and Southampton in the UK and in the US, UCLA and the Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania. This is alongside many other excellent destinations which have been added to this year with students moving to the new destinations of the University of Essex, University of Liverpool, University of Glasgow, University of the West of Scotland, Delft University of Technology, Computer Science and Engineering Amsterdam, dBs Berlin, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, and University of Popular Arts Berlin.

So far, this year, 19 students received offers to continue their studies from 81 Universities after they graduate from the Britsh School of Bucharest. This reflects a gradual and measured growth showing an increase compared to 2018, when 17 students received invitations from 76 top Universities, while in 2017, 16 students received 65 offers.

“We are concerned about the future of our students and we want to be close to them when they make choices about future study. That’s why we pay keen attention to our higher education advice and this year we will bring the Universities closer to them and those interested to study abroad at the Bucharest International Schools University Conference, an event that will take place on 21st October on our campus at the British School of Bucharest, "said Philip Walters, Headmaster of the BSB.

On 21st October, representatives from many of the top Universities in the world will come to BSB to offer special presentations and One-to-One meetings for those interested in attending their courses.

It’s the first edition of “Bucharest International Schools University Conference” that will take place at the BSB campus. Twenty-one top universities from the U.K, Austria, Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Canada and USA will be there, waiting for pupils aged 14 to 18 years old that are interested in studying abroad, to come to get familiarised with the various courses, campus choices and the key points for a successful application at one of these world-renowned Universities.

What can you find at the Bucharest International Schools University Conference:

• UNIVERSITY PRESENTATIONS– A chance to participate in exclusive seminars and presentations from some of the best Universities in the World.

• ONE-TO-ONE MEETINGS- Participate in One-to-One meetings for individual guidance and specific information from the Universities you want to apply to.

• APPLICATION PROCESS GUIDANCE– Get expert advice for all stages of the university application process and studying abroad. Find out more about how to choose the right course and details of tuition fees and student loans.

• UNIVERSITY FAIR– Exclusive Fair of top Universities from the UK, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy and the USA.

• PARENT SESSIONS– Dedicated sessions for parents on helping your child make informed decisions, supporting them through the application process and student finance.

For ALL University presentations or One-to-One meetings, you have to register in order to reserve a place, here.

Each participant can take part in up to seven events - presentations and One-to-One meetings - but everyone will have access to the University Fair itself for specific details about the offers and courses.

The conference will end with the University Fair where all universities will have sections, and all participants can have discussions about programmes and offers, tuition fees and funding opportunities to study abroad.

Event schedule:

10:00 - Start of the Event

10:00 - 13:00 - University presentations and One-to-One Meetings, based on previous appointments

13.00 - 15.00 - University Fair

15.00 - End of the University Conference & Fair

Starting time: 10:00 || Finishing time: 15:00

About the British School of Bucharest:

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is an established and well-resourced international private school located in Bucharest, providing a comprehensive international education based on the National Curriculum for England. BSB serves more than 600 students aged 2-18. It is a richly diverse learning community, with students representing approximately 50 nationalities. They benefit from an impressive pupil to teacher ratio and small class sizes, ensuring a personalized and highly supportive learning environment.

BSB is the only British school in Romania rated as “excellent” for both “the quality of pupils’ learning and achievements” and the “quality of pupils’ personal development” in its 2018 UK Independent Schools Inspectorate report.

