Press Releases
Adina Trandaf, the new Managing Director of Oxygen (press release)

27 May 2021
romaniainsider
Integrated communication agency Oxygen continues its executive consolidation process and appoints Adina Trandaf as Managing Director, responsible with managing the company’s operational activities, implementing its strategic vision and achieving its business objectives, while coordinating a team encompassing nearly 60 communication professionals. 

With almost ten years in Oxygen, of which the last six served as Client Service Director, Adina Trandaf has accumulated substantial experience in communication, client service, people training, and team leadership.

With a Bachelor Degree in Marketing and a Master’s in Managerial Communication and Human Resources, Adina Trandaf has been directly responsible in recent years for the development of the team, having played an instrumental role in the merger with Frank Group last year, as well as in the subsequent configuration of the agency’s departments. 

“Empathy and trusting people are the most important values I have acquired over time and which I have strengthened while at Oxygen, further sharing with the team, partners and customers. We have ambitious, long-term goals to develop the business, grow the team and bring added value to customers. I am determined to provide the much-needed support in achieving them”, said Adina Trandaf, Managing Director Oxygen.

“Adina is, first and foremost, a person with a remarkable character, who has flourished in recent years, being respected and loved by the whole team. With wisdom, analytical thinking and a lot of passion for what we do, Adina has been fundamental in training, mentoring and strengthening the Oxygen team, as well as in streamlining business processes in recent years. Her appointment as Managing Director came naturally in her professional development, but also in the evolution of the agency”, said Tereza Tranakas, Founder & CEO of Oxygen.

Oxygen is an integrated communication agency with offices in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. Its client portfolio brings together local and international companies such as:  Farmec, Enel, Arctic, Olympus, Betano, Moncler, EBRD, Sensiblu, Garanti BBVA, Nestlé, Skoda, Total Romania, VEKA Romania, Huawei, Siniat – Etex Group, VEEAM, Fashion House, Selgros, Masculan, ATP Trucks, Email de Sighisoara, Patria Bank, Magna Pharm, PPF Romania, Gregory's Romania, Sony Pictures AXN, PPD Romania, Gruppo Campari, Skechers, Dentons and many others. Oxygen's mission is to sustainably grow brands and businesses through insights, strategic approach and result-oriented integrated campaigns. For more details, please visit oxygencomms.ro.

Adina Trandaf, the new Managing Director of Oxygen (press release)

27 May 2021
romaniainsider
