Press Release

Press Release: 10 Best Ski Resorts In Romania

For those who fancy strolling down a snowy backcountry, bouncing on powder-covered slopes, and taking a few risks on a rugged alpine setting, a ski holiday would be the perfect getaway. And what better place to do all of these activities (and more) than in Romania!

Romania skiing resorts offer all manner of outdoor and indoor recreation, après ski entertainment, and world-class restaurants and accommodations. The terrain here also fits every ski skill level.

If you are looking for an unforgettable ski vacation, have the following resorts – best in Romania – on your list this winter, and every winter.

Sinaia

One of our favorite ski resorts in Romania, Sinaia, sits at the heart of the magnificent Carpathian Mountains, 139 km from Bucharest. It is a rugged, remote area that provides some of the most picturesque views in the country.

Here, you will find a wide variety of trails for beginners, intermediates, and advanced skiers, including black diamond, runs for experienced skiers looking to take the challenge a notch higher. The snow sports area is located at an elevation of between 1005 and 2080 m, with 9 lifts to transport the guests.

Apart from being one of the most popular Romania skiing resorts, Sinaia is also home to the fascinating Peles and Pelisor Royal Castles, some of the most spectacular sites in Europe.

There are plenty of accommodation options in Sinaia, from cheap to moderately priced, to the very expensive for guests looking for something more luxurious.

Poiana Brasov

A ski resort with the longest slope in Romania, Poiana Brasov is located just 2 ½ hours’ drive from Bucharest. Lying between the altitudes of 1020 and 1795 m, this ski area is one of the most popular resorts in Brasov County and the entire country.

Poiana offers skiers and snowboarders up to 20 km of slopes, with the stunning views of the Carpathian Mountains. First time and intermediate skiers will enjoy the well-groomed 14 km of slopes with an easy way into the historical city of Brasov and its beautiful ancient buildings. Experts will have the remaining 6 km of advanced slopes all to themselves.

There are equipment rentals where you can hire good ski boots, a snowboard, a helmet or any other gear you may need for the day, and a ski school where you can brush up your skills. You will also have an abundance of hotels and restaurants to choose from. And even sumptuous accommodation is quite affordable here.

Straja

If you want to escape the crowds and still have a delightful skiing experience, then you should head to Straja. Located in Hunedora County, Straja ski resort boasts a network of 25 km of slopes, gorgeous landscapes, modern accommodation, and pocket-friendly prices.

The ski area settles 1443 m above sea level and provides a total of 13 slopes, serviced by 10 lifts. Straja is perfect for skiers of all experience levels, and unlike Sinaia and Poiana Brasov, it is less busy during weekends and holidays, which makes it great for those who are looking for a relaxing winter getaway.

It may not be easy to get here, but the stunning views, good snow, budget lodging, and scarcity of crowds will definitely be worth it.

Predeal

The fun isn’t over in Brasov/Bucharest area if you haven’t visited Predeal yet. Among all Romania skiing resorts that receive visitors both in summer and in winter, this one is the most popular. It sits at an elevation of between 1035 and 1450 m, providing a total of 9 km of slopes for beginners, intermediates, and experts.

Clabucet, the 2 km long piste for intermediates is one of the major lures to the resort and attracts thousands of ski enthusiasts every year. Due to the location of the resort, you can combine your skiing with a trip to Sinaia’s Peles and Pelisor castles or a visit to Poiana Brasov.

In terms of lodging, you have plenty of options in Predeal ranging from hotels, guesthouses, holiday apartments to holiday homes. The prices are good, which makes this spot one of the best destinations for a ski trip to Romania.

Ranca

The splendid Parang Mountains play host to Ranca ski resort, yet another destination you should include in your list of the most fulfilling ski resorts in Romania. Sitting at an altitude of 1580 m, Ranca boasts the longest ski season, beginning from September and going on until May.

There are 7 ski slopes available at the moment, and even though they are not as long and impressive as those in some of the resorts we have mentioned here, the area keeps on improving, and every new visit will give you a better experience.

If you are a beginner skier, you may find Ranca a little disappointing, as most runs are reserved for intermediates and experts. But you can still find some green runs near the base of the mountain. For accommodation, check out some of the pensions, villas, and hotel options available.

Azuga

If you are headed to Prahova Valley, be sure to check out Azuga, the kickstarter of the winter sports season in the region. The spot is situated at an elevation of 1530 m, with 6 lifts serving the 8 km of ski slopes available. Azuga is great for skiers and snowboarders of all ability levels.

The 2 km long, Cazacu and Soriza, the resort’s most famous slopes, have fewer crowds than those in the more popular ski resorts in Romania. If your idea of a great ski vacation is having a relaxing and peaceful day on the slopes, then Azuga might be just the perfect spot for you.

And if your kids are just getting started with skiing, the Cazacu Baby Ski slope in particular, will blow your mind. Accommodation is cheap and you will have enough options to choose from.

Suior

About 1 ½ hours’ drive from Merry Cemetery in Sapanta hides Suior ski resort, an area that offers a great opportunity to explore the amazing culture, hospitality, and cuisines of Maramures locals. There is 1 lift transporting skiers to the winter sports area located 670 m above sea level.

You will have 4 km of slopes to explore depending on your experience level. However, most slopes will favor beginners and medium level skiers, the most popular being Mogosa.

Suior has 1 ski school and a couple of equipment rental facilities. There are also snow parks for children to play, which makes the resort an awesome place for people with kids.

After a long day on the slopes, try a local dish at one of the resort restaurants. In terms of accommodation, you won’t find a lot of options here, but Complex Turist Suior Cota 1000 is really good.

Busteni

A less famous ski resort, Busteni is also a great spot for skiing in Romania. It is a cheaper alternative to Sinaia and Poiana Brasov and ranks among the resorts with the most modern chairlifts in the country.

Busteni settles at an altitude of 1100 m and the 3 km of ski slopes available receive enough snow all winter, to serve intermediate skiers. Due to its proximity to Sinaia, the area can get rather busy during the peak season.

Your ride down the slopes will be rewarded by the spectacular views of Sphinx and Babel, some of the most famous natural wonders in Romania. If you decide to go on a hike, you will even see the huge cross built on the Caraiman peak in honor of the soldiers who died during the Second World War. With plenty of restaurants, guesthouses, and hotels, your stay in Busteni will be an experience to remember.

Transalpina

Located in Valcea County is Transalpina Ski Resort, offering 7 ski slopes for novice and medium level skiers. The resort lies 1940 m above sea level and is serviced by 5 lifts (2 gondola, 2 button lifts, and 1 chairlift).

Parang and Fagaras mountains are some of the beautiful sceneries that your eyes will be feasting on as you glide your way down the slopes. This resort is relatively new, hence the lodging options available leave a lot to be desired. However, the neighboring resort of Voineasa, 25 km away, makes up for that.

Balea Lac

Well, Balea Lac (Balea Lake) is not really a ski resort, but it’s one of the greatest and most stunning spots that any skier or snowboarder can ever visit in the Carpathians. It settles at an altitude of 1030 m providing off-piste slopes for snow enthusiasts. If you are an expert skier who would like to try his skills in some rugged backcountry, Balea Lac should be on top of your list.

It will take you approximately 1 hour to get to Balea Lac from Sibiu by road, but if the entry to the lake from Balea Falls is closed, you can also get here by cable car. There are two chalets near the lake where you will get great accommodation options.

My name is David Hamburg. I am an avid water sports fan who enjoys paddle boarding, surfing, scuba diving, and kite surfing. Anything with a board or chance I can get in the water I love! I am such a big fan I decided to start this website to review all my favorite products and some others. Hope you enjoy!



This is a press release. Here you can order press releases on this site.