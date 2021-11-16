Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 13:03
People

New presidents for Romanian public television, radio

16 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Parliament voted on November 15 to appoint the presidents of the administration boards of the public television SRTV and public radio SRR.

Dan Turturică, proposed by the Government, was voted president of TVR, while Răzvan Dincă, proposed by the Social Democrat Party (PSD), will take over as president of SRR. They will have a four-year mandate. 

Turturică received 249 votes in favor and 89 against. Dincă received 250 votes in favor, and 94 against.

Turturică, currently the chief editor of Universul.net, has been working for three decades in local media. He was a chief editor of the dailies România liberă and Evenimentul zilei, and of the website digi24.ro. He also produced the show Reporter incognito for Prima TV and moderated talk shows at TVR and Realitatea TV. 

Răzvan Dincă is a former director of the Bucharest National Opera (ONB) and also led the Ion Dacian Operetta Theater in Bucharest and the George Ciprian Theater in Buzău. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 13:03
People

New presidents for Romanian public television, radio

16 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Parliament voted on November 15 to appoint the presidents of the administration boards of the public television SRTV and public radio SRR.

Dan Turturică, proposed by the Government, was voted president of TVR, while Răzvan Dincă, proposed by the Social Democrat Party (PSD), will take over as president of SRR. They will have a four-year mandate. 

Turturică received 249 votes in favor and 89 against. Dincă received 250 votes in favor, and 94 against.

Turturică, currently the chief editor of Universul.net, has been working for three decades in local media. He was a chief editor of the dailies România liberă and Evenimentul zilei, and of the website digi24.ro. He also produced the show Reporter incognito for Prima TV and moderated talk shows at TVR and Realitatea TV. 

Răzvan Dincă is a former director of the Bucharest National Opera (ONB) and also led the Ion Dacian Operetta Theater in Bucharest and the George Ciprian Theater in Buzău. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange