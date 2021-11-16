The Parliament voted on November 15 to appoint the presidents of the administration boards of the public television SRTV and public radio SRR.

Dan Turturică, proposed by the Government, was voted president of TVR, while Răzvan Dincă, proposed by the Social Democrat Party (PSD), will take over as president of SRR. They will have a four-year mandate.

Turturică received 249 votes in favor and 89 against. Dincă received 250 votes in favor, and 94 against.

Turturică, currently the chief editor of Universul.net, has been working for three decades in local media. He was a chief editor of the dailies România liberă and Evenimentul zilei, and of the website digi24.ro. He also produced the show Reporter incognito for Prima TV and moderated talk shows at TVR and Realitatea TV.

Răzvan Dincă is a former director of the Bucharest National Opera (ONB) and also led the Ion Dacian Operetta Theater in Bucharest and the George Ciprian Theater in Buzău.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

